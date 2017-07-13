Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I'll be very angry if health bill fails

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I'll be very angry if health bill fails

President Donald Trump tells CBN News he'll be "very angry" if Republicans -- currently struggling to cobble together sufficient support -- fail to pass their health care reform bill.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: I'll be very angry if health bill fails

Newsroom

President Donald Trump tells CBN News he'll be "very angry" if Republicans -- currently struggling to cobble together sufficient support -- fail to pass their health care reform bill.
Source: CNN