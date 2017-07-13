Breaking News

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump hold a press conference following meetings at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on July 13, 2017, during the US president's 24-hour trip that coincides with France's national day and the 100th anniversary of US involvement in World War I. Donald Trump arrived in Paris for a presidential visit filled with Bastille Day pomp and which the White House hopes will offer respite from rolling scandal backing home.
    President Trump defends son in Paris

President Trump defended his son meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.
President Trump defended his son meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.
