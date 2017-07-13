Kirby: Looked like the game was being fixed

Retired Rear Admiral and former Obama State Department spokesperson John Kirby says it appears President Trump may have been trying to avoid follow up questions on his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer by taking a question from a Chinese journalist as opposed to an American.
