Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Chinese Journalist John Kirby nr_00000000
Trump Chinese Journalist John Kirby nr_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Kirby: Looked like the game was being fixed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kirby: Looked like the game was being fixed

Retired Rear Admiral and former Obama State Department spokesperson John Kirby says it appears President Trump may have been trying to avoid follow up questions on his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer by taking a question from a Chinese journalist as opposed to an American.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Kirby: Looked like the game was being fixed

Retired Rear Admiral and former Obama State Department spokesperson John Kirby says it appears President Trump may have been trying to avoid follow up questions on his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer by taking a question from a Chinese journalist as opposed to an American.
Source: CNN