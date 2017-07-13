Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
That buzz around the VP's residence? Bees
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
That buzz around the VP's residence? Bees
Soon after Karen Pence arrived her new home in Washington, she made an addition of a new colony of bees.
Source: CNN
Stories Worth Seeing (10 Videos)
That buzz around the VP's residence? Bees
John McCain isn't like most politicians
Dressing '90s icons from Snoop to Britney
Six months of the Trump presidency in photos
Adoption day dreams came true at Disney World
Scientists to run for Congress to resist Trump
Fun ways celebs reveal they're pregnant
'Despacito' is good for Puerto Rico
Who is Sebastian Gorka?
Inmates offered reduced sentence for vasectomy
See More
That buzz around the VP's residence? Bees
Soon after Karen Pence arrived her new home in Washington, she made an addition of a new colony of bees.
Source: CNN