What was Jared Kushner's role in the meeting?

While President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., finds himself at the center of a political firestorm stemming from his controversial meeting, questions are also beginning to swirl around the involvement of another Trump family member who was present for the rendezvous: Jared Kushner.
While President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., finds himself at the center of a political firestorm stemming from his controversial meeting, questions are also beginning to swirl around the involvement of another Trump family member who was present for the rendezvous: Jared Kushner.