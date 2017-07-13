Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    President Trump's entire Paris remarks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

President Trump's entire Paris remarks

President Trump held a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Source: CNN

News Replays (12 Videos)

See More

President Trump's entire Paris remarks

President Trump held a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Source: CNN