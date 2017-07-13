Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
President Trump's entire Paris remarks
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
President Trump's entire Paris remarks
President Trump held a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Source: CNN
News Replays (12 Videos)
President Trump's entire Paris remarks
Jay Sekulow full 'New Day' interview
Warner: Absolutely want to meet with Trump Jr.
Kellyanne Conway full 'New Day' interview
Rep. Adam Schiff full interview
Nikki Haley full interview
Ash Carter full 'State of the Union' interview
Questions linger over Trump-Putin G20 meeting
Tillerson discusses Trump-Putin meeting
Clapper: No doubt Russia will meddle in 2018 (full)
Trump's full speech to crowd in Poland
Trump holds news conference in Poland (full)
See More
President Trump's entire Paris remarks
President Trump held a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Source: CNN