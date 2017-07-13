Why GOP senator wants Trump Jr. to testify

Breaking News

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is sending a letter to Donald Trump Jr. requesting that he testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Source: CNN

