CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 17: Paul Manafort (R), campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is interviewed by journalist John Dickerson (L) on the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Republican National Convention begins tomorrow. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
    Senate panel wants Paul Manafort to testify

Senate judiciary committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said he wants Paul Manafort to testify before his committee next week, following revelations related to Donald Trump Jr.'s email exchange with a Russian lawyer regarding potentially damaging information against Hillary Clinton.
