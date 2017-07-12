Senate panel wants Paul Manafort to testify

Senate judiciary committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said he wants Paul Manafort to testify before his committee next week, following revelations related to Donald Trump Jr.'s email exchange with a Russian lawyer regarding potentially damaging information against Hillary Clinton.
