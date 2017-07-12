Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sekulow 7.11
sekulow 7.11

    JUST WATCHED

    Attorney on Trump Jr.: Meeting was legal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Attorney on Trump Jr.: Meeting was legal

Jay Sekulow, an attorney representing President Donald Trump, said the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and someone believed to be a "Russian government attorney" was not illegal.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Attorney on Trump Jr.: Meeting was legal

The Lead

Jay Sekulow, an attorney representing President Donald Trump, said the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and someone believed to be a "Russian government attorney" was not illegal.
Source: CNN