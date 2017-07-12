Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Nominee Wray: FBI will be driven by facts
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Nominee Wray: FBI will be driven by facts
Christopher Wray, President Trump's pick to lead the FBI, provides an opening statement at his confirmation hearing.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Nominee Wray: FBI will be driven by facts
Coldplay invites unexpecting guest onstage
Flying hotel can be yours for $74K an hour
'Big Bang' star reveals past miscarriage
'True Blood' actor Nelsan Ellis dead at 39
How rich is the Queen?
Tesla takes on auto nonprofit after safety test
QVC will buy rival Home Shopping Network
Mom: United forced son to give up seat
When will hybrids and electric cars take over?
Hobby Lobby pays fine and forfeits artifacts
Ed Sheeran quits Twitter over mean tweets
Teen stops at gas station, wins the lottery
Volvo to make all its cars electric by 2019
Newly released 'Jumanji' trailer goes viral
Watch SpaceX rocket take off for space
See More
Nominee Wray: FBI will be driven by facts
Newsroom
Christopher Wray, President Trump's pick to lead the FBI, provides an opening statement at his confirmation hearing.
Source: CNN