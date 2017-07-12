Breaking News

FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray is sworn-on on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
    FBI director nominee vows independence

President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI pledged his independence, repeatedly telling a Senate panel at his confirmation hearing he would not be "pulling punches" in the position and that he'd resign if he is asked to do something illegal or immoral. CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports.
