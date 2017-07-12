FBI director nominee vows independence

President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI pledged his independence, repeatedly telling a Senate panel at his confirmation hearing he would not be "pulling punches" in the position and that he'd resign if he is asked to do something illegal or immoral. CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports.
President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI pledged his independence, repeatedly telling a Senate panel at his confirmation hearing he would not be "pulling punches" in the position and that he'd resign if he is asked to do something illegal or immoral. CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports.