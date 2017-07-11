Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tim Kaine 7/11/17
Tim Kaine 7/11/17

    JUST WATCHED

    Kaine: Trump Jr. may have committed treason

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kaine: Trump Jr. may have committed treason

Hillary Clinton's former running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, said Donald Trump Jr. may have committed treason when he agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer under the pretense of getting dirt on Clinton.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Kaine: Trump Jr. may have committed treason

Wolf

Hillary Clinton's former running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, said Donald Trump Jr. may have committed treason when he agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer under the pretense of getting dirt on Clinton.
Source: CNN