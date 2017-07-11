Trump on his son: 'I applaud his transparency'

In a statement, read by Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Donald Trump says his eldest son is a "high quality person and I applaud his transparency," after Donald Trump Jr. released the email chain of his controversial Russia meeting.
