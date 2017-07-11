Breaking News

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 23: Donald Trump Jr. (L) looks on as his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at a caucus night watch party at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on February 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The New York businessman won his third state victory in a row in the "first in the West" caucuses. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Trump on his son: 'I applaud his transparency'

In a statement, read by Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Donald Trump says his eldest son is a "high quality person and I applaud his transparency," after Donald Trump Jr. released the email chain of his controversial Russia meeting.
In a statement, read by Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Donald Trump says his eldest son is a "high quality person and I applaud his transparency," after Donald Trump Jr. released the email chain of his controversial Russia meeting.
