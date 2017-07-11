Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mitch mcconnell health care bill
mitch mcconnell health care bill

    JUST WATCHED

    Senate delays recess to work on GOP health bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senate delays recess to work on GOP health bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has delayed the start of the August Senate recess by three weeks. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Senate delays recess to work on GOP health bill

Wolf

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has delayed the start of the August Senate recess by three weeks. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN