Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting

Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain that showed he had knowledge of the Russian government's support for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting

The Lead

Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain that showed he had knowledge of the Russian government's support for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN