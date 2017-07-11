Source: Justice Dept. probe to examine Trump Jr. emails
Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators plan to examine the meeting and email exchanges disclosed by Donald Trump Jr. as part of the broader Russian-meddling investigation, according to a US official briefed on the matter.
