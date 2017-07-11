Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Different takes on Trump's meeting with Putin
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Different takes on Trump's meeting with Putin
What was discussed and agreed to during the meeting between President Trump and Russian President Putin vary depending on who you ask.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Russia (15 Videos)
Different takes on Trump's meeting with Putin
White House: No one in Trump campaign colluded
Trump: Mueller, Comey friendship 'bothersome'
Reports: Kushner under FBI scrutiny
NYT reporter: Trump joked about Russia ties
Mueller may investigate Trump for obstruction
Yahoo: Trump team tried to drop Russia sanctions
Sessions: I've had no meetings with Russians
Senator compares Russia probe to spy fiction
Trump: There was no collusion
Sessions: Following policy is not stonewalling
Schumer: Trump's team is untrustworthy
Tillerson says sanctions to remain on Russia
McCain says Trump scandal is 'Watergate size'
Trump backtracks on cyber unit with Russia
See More
Different takes on Trump's meeting with Putin
What was discussed and agreed to during the meeting between President Trump and Russian President Putin vary depending on who you ask.
Source: CNN