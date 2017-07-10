Warner: Trump Jr. meeting is clear evidence

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) says the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign shows "clear evidence of at least an attempt" to obtain potentially damaging information against Hillary Clinton's campaign.
