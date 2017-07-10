Breaking News

    Kellyanne Conway defends Trump Jr. meeting

Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, says there was nothing wrong with Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer associated with the Kremlin.
