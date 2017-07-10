Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway: Comey shared classified information

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway: Comey shared classified information

Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway makes the claim that former FBI Director James Comey shared classified information when he revealed conversations he had with the President.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Conway: Comey shared classified information

New Day

Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway makes the claim that former FBI Director James Comey shared classified information when he revealed conversations he had with the President.
Source: CNN