Tapper to Trump Jr.: Why so many lies?

Donald Trump Jr. recently admitted to meeting with a Russian lawyer with the intention of getting dirt on Hillary Clinton, and last year told CNN's Jake Tapper that the idea of Russia meddling in the US presidential election is disgusting and "so phony."
