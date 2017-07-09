Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on Russia meddling: Time to move forward

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on Russia meddling: Time to move forward

President Trump tweeted a statement on the US relationship with Russia following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 conference.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump on Russia meddling: Time to move forward

New Day

President Trump tweeted a statement on the US relationship with Russia following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 conference.
Source: CNN