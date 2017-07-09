Donald Trump Jr. responds to NYT report

Donald Trump's oldest son has told CNN that he, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer last year -- the first known meeting of several of the senior-most members of Trump's team and a Russian national during the campaign.
Donald Trump's oldest son has told CNN that he, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer last year -- the first known meeting of several of the senior-most members of Trump's team and a Russian national during the campaign.