Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Putin: Trump is different than he is on TV

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Putin: Trump is different than he is on TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses his meeting with President Trump at the G20 conference.
Source: Russia 24

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Putin: Trump is different than he is on TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses his meeting with President Trump at the G20 conference.
Source: Russia 24