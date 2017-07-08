Pence on NASA photo: Rubio dared me

Breaking News

Vice President Mike Pence, right, gets a tour of the Orion clean room with Sen. Marco Rubio, left, by Bob Cabana, Director Kennedy Space Center, center, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)
Mike Pence set social media abuzz with a photo of him touching a piece of NASA space equipment clearly marked "do not touch." The vice president jokingly blamed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for it.
Source: CNN

