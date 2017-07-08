Ivanka Trump sits in for dad at G20 meeting

Breaking News

the daughter of the US President Ivanka Trump and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde attend the Women's Entrepreneurship Finance Event at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump sat in for her father during a G20 meeting with world leaders.
