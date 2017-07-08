Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
President Trump meets with PM May
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
President Trump meets with PM May
After meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, President Donald Trump praised the countries' close ties and announced he would be visiting London.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
President Trump meets with PM May
Tesla picks on IIHS after safety test
QVC will buy rival Home Shopping Network
Mom: United forced son to give up seat
When will hybrids and electric cars take over?
Hobby Lobby pays fine and forfeits artifacts
Ed Sheeran quits Twitter over mean tweets
Teen stops at gas station, wins the lottery
Volvo to make all its cars electric by 2019
Newly released 'Jumanji' trailer goes viral
Watch SpaceX rocket take off for space
The lovestruck genius of Steve Urkel
This elevator can go sideways
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Al Jazeera: "We demand press freedom"
1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K
See More
President Trump meets with PM May
After meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, President Donald Trump praised the countries' close ties and announced he would be visiting London.
Source: CNN