Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump theresa may g20 meeting london bts_00000121
donald trump theresa may g20 meeting london bts_00000121

    JUST WATCHED

    President Trump meets with PM May

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

President Trump meets with PM May

After meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, President Donald Trump praised the countries' close ties and announced he would be visiting London.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

President Trump meets with PM May

After meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, President Donald Trump praised the countries' close ties and announced he would be visiting London.
Source: CNN