Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump praises Ivanka's work at G20 event
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump praises Ivanka's work at G20 event
During a women's entrepreneurship event at the G20 summit, President Donald Trump praised his daughter Ivanka's work to empower women in developing countries.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump praises Ivanka's work at G20 event
Tesla picks on IIHS after safety test
QVC will buy rival Home Shopping Network
Mom: United forced son to give up seat
When will hybrids and electric cars take over?
Hobby Lobby pays fine and forfeits artifacts
Ed Sheeran quits Twitter over mean tweets
Teen stops at gas station, wins the lottery
Volvo to make all its cars electric by 2019
Newly released 'Jumanji' trailer goes viral
Watch SpaceX rocket take off for space
The lovestruck genius of Steve Urkel
This elevator can go sideways
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Al Jazeera: "We demand press freedom"
1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K
See More
Trump praises Ivanka's work at G20 event
During a women's entrepreneurship event at the G20 summit, President Donald Trump praised his daughter Ivanka's work to empower women in developing countries.
Source: CNN