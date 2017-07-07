Breaking News

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
    Tillerson: Trump confronts election meddling

Secretary Rex Tillerson said President Trump confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin about 2016 election meddling. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
