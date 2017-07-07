Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reveals the Trafficking in Persons Report at the US Department of State.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reveals the Trafficking in Persons Report at the US Department of State.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tillerson discusses Trump-Putin meeting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tillerson discusses Trump-Putin meeting

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave an audio-only press briefing after President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Hamburg, Germany at the G20 summit.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Tillerson discusses Trump-Putin meeting

Wolf

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave an audio-only press briefing after President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Hamburg, Germany at the G20 summit.
Source: CNN