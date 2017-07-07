Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Does US intel disagree about Russian meddling?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Does US intel disagree about Russian meddling?

CNN's Jim Sciutto explains the context behind Donald Trump's quote that "only 3 or 4" U.S. intelligence agencies made assessments on Russian meddling.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Does US intel disagree about Russian meddling?

CNN's Jim Sciutto explains the context behind Donald Trump's quote that "only 3 or 4" U.S. intelligence agencies made assessments on Russian meddling.
Source: CNN