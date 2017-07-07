Breaking News
Does US intel disagree about Russian meddling?
Does US intel disagree about Russian meddling?
CNN's Jim Sciutto explains the context behind Donald Trump's quote that "only 3 or 4" U.S. intelligence agencies made assessments on Russian meddling.
Does US intel disagree about Russian meddling?
