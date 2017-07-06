Breaking News
CNN commentator: Trump airing US dirty laundry
CNN political analyst John Avlon says President Trump's criticism of American politics and media while on his foreign trip in Europe is "dangerous."
New Day
CNN political analyst John Avlon says President Trump's criticism of American politics and media while on his foreign trip in Europe is "dangerous."
