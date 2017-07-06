Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN commentator: Trump airing US dirty laundry

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN commentator: Trump airing US dirty laundry

CNN political analyst John Avlon says President Trump's criticism of American politics and media while on his foreign trip in Europe is "dangerous."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CNN commentator: Trump airing US dirty laundry

New Day

CNN political analyst John Avlon says President Trump's criticism of American politics and media while on his foreign trip in Europe is "dangerous."
Source: CNN