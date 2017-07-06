Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump poland speech
Trump poland speech

    JUST WATCHED

    President Trump calls out Russia in Poland

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

President Trump calls out Russia in Poland

President Trump said Russia must stop it's "destabilizing activities" in a speech in Warsaw, Poland.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

President Trump calls out Russia in Poland

New Day

President Trump said Russia must stop it's "destabilizing activities" in a speech in Warsaw, Poland.
Source: CNN