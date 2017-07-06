Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump reaffirms NATO's Article 5
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump reaffirms NATO's Article 5
President Trump reaffirmed Article 5 of NATO, the alliance's principle that an attack on one NATO nation is an attack on all of them, while calling out NATO nations for not spending enough on defense.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump reaffirms NATO's Article 5
Ed Sheeran quits Twitter over mean tweets
Teen stops at gas station, wins the lottery
Volvo to make all its cars electric by 2019
Newly released 'Jumanji' trailer goes viral
Watch SpaceX rocket take off for space
The lovestruck genius of Steve Urkel
This elevator can go sideways
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Al Jazeera: "We demand press freedom"
1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K
Noah's emotional response to Philando shooting
Colbert calls Trump tweets 'on brand'
Fallon creates more fake magazines for Trump
Illinois could become first 'junk' state
Alec Baldwin will return to 'SNL' as Trump
See More
Trump reaffirms NATO's Article 5
New Day
President Trump reaffirmed Article 5 of NATO, the alliance's principle that an attack on one NATO nation is an attack on all of them, while calling out NATO nations for not spending enough on defense.
Source: CNN