Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump wave as they step off Air Force One upon arrival at the airport in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump wave as they step off Air Force One upon arrival at the airport in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump challenges US intel while abroad

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump challenges US intel while abroad

President Donald Trump voiced skepticism on Russian meddling in the 2016 US election ahead of his critical meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin in Germany. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump challenges US intel while abroad

The Lead

President Donald Trump voiced skepticism on Russian meddling in the 2016 US election ahead of his critical meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin in Germany. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN