Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Things Trump has said about Putin
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Things Trump has said about Putin
President Donald Trump has met with Russian President Putin for the first time. Some of things Trump said about Putin in the past before they met in person.
Source: CNN
Vladimir Putin (17 Videos)
Things Trump has said about Putin
Putin's history of power plays
Who will be in the room when Trump meets Putin?
Trump, Putin jab each other on eve of meeting
Police use water cannons to clear G20 protesters
Putin: Rebels may use chemicals, blame Assad
Putin: US strike on Syria an act of aggression
Russia bans images depicting Putin in makeup
Did Russia sway vote? Putin: Read my lips, no
Rubio: Putin is a war criminal
Source: Meeting was to 'engage with' Russia
Anti-Putin activist warns US lawmakers
Protesters clash with Russian police
Putin critic gunned down in Ukraine
Russian fighter jet flies within 75 feet of U.S. ship
Former Putin aide died of 'blunt force trauma'
Russia's Vladimir Putin ramps up military presence
See More
Things Trump has said about Putin
President Donald Trump has met with Russian President Putin for the first time. Some of things Trump said about Putin in the past before they met in person.
Source: CNN