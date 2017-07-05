Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    States divided over request for voter info

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

States divided over request for voter info

CNN's Ron Brownstein explains how red and blue states are responding differently to President Trump's request for states' voter information.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

States divided over request for voter info

Newsroom

CNN's Ron Brownstein explains how red and blue states are responding differently to President Trump's request for states' voter information.
Source: CNN