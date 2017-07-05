Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

EAST COAST, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 05: In this handout photo released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korea's Hyunmu-2 Missile System (L) and U.S. M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (R) firing missiles during a U.S. and South Korea joint missile drill aimed to counter North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test on July 5, 2017 in East Coast, South Korea. The U.S. Army and South Korean military responded to North Korea's missile launch with a combined ballistic missile exercise on Wednesday, into South Korean waters along the country's eastern coastline. (Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
EAST COAST, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 05: In this handout photo released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korea's Hyunmu-2 Missile System (L) and U.S. M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (R) firing missiles during a U.S. and South Korea joint missile drill aimed to counter North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test on July 5, 2017 in East Coast, South Korea. The U.S. Army and South Korean military responded to North Korea's missile launch with a combined ballistic missile exercise on Wednesday, into South Korean waters along the country's eastern coastline. (Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    US responds to North Korean missile launch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US responds to North Korean missile launch

US responds to North Korea's new missile test with joint military exercise with South Korea. CNN's Barbra Starr reports
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

US responds to North Korean missile launch

The Lead

US responds to North Korea's new missile test with joint military exercise with South Korea. CNN's Barbra Starr reports
Source: CNN