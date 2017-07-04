Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Lawmaker: Trump's North Korea policy backfired
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Lawmaker: Trump's North Korea policy backfired
Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA) says President Trump's posturing toward North Korea has backfired and the results are counterproductive.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (14 Videos)
Lawmaker: Trump's North Korea policy backfired
Teen stops at gas station, wins the lottery
Newly released 'Jumanji' trailer goes viral
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Greta Van Susteren is out at MSNBC
Al Jazeera: "We demand press freedom"
1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K
Noah's emotional response to Philando shooting
Colbert calls Trump tweets 'on brand'
Fallon creates more fake magazines for Trump
This elevator can go sideways
Illinois could become first 'junk' state
2016: Dummies demonstrate fireworks dangers
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
Alec Baldwin will return to 'SNL' as Trump
See More
Lawmaker: Trump's North Korea policy backfired
The Lead
Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA) says President Trump's posturing toward North Korea has backfired and the results are counterproductive.
Source: CNN