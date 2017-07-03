Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2. Christie is defending his use of the beach, closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2. Christie is defending his use of the beach, closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."

    JUST WATCHED

    How Chris Christie reacted to the beach photos

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How Chris Christie reacted to the beach photos

On Friday, Gov. Chris Christie ordered some New Jersey beaches closed. He was later photographed relaxing on one of the closed beaches.
Source: CNN

Top News (10 Videos)

See More

How Chris Christie reacted to the beach photos

On Friday, Gov. Chris Christie ordered some New Jersey beaches closed. He was later photographed relaxing on one of the closed beaches.
Source: CNN