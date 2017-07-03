Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
How Chris Christie reacted to the beach photos
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
How Chris Christie reacted to the beach photos
On Friday, Gov. Chris Christie ordered some New Jersey beaches closed. He was later photographed relaxing on one of the closed beaches.
Source: CNN
Top News (10 Videos)
How Chris Christie reacted to the beach photos
Man charged in plot to assassinate Macron
Trump to meet with Putin at G20 summit
Will GOP leaders reject Trump's media attacks?
Sen. Ben Sasse: Stop weaponizing distrust
Intense fighting between Iraq and ISIS
New Jersey parks, beaches closed for July 4
Suspect in road rage killing turns himself in
Father of missing boy arrested
Officials: Taxi driver confused brake with gas
See More
How Chris Christie reacted to the beach photos
On Friday, Gov. Chris Christie ordered some New Jersey beaches closed. He was later photographed relaxing on one of the closed beaches.
Source: CNN