Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump resumes attacks on news media

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump resumes attacks on news media

President Donald Trump continues his Twitter feud with MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump resumes attacks on news media

President Donald Trump continues his Twitter feud with MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.
Source: CNN