Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US first lady Melania Trump smiles on stage next to her husband US President Donald Trump during a meeting with US military personnel and families at Naval Air Station Sigonella after G7 summit of Heads of State and Government, on May 27, near Taormina in Sicily.
US first lady Melania Trump smiles on stage next to her husband US President Donald Trump during a meeting with US military personnel and families at Naval Air Station Sigonella after G7 summit of Heads of State and Government, on May 27, near Taormina in Sicily.

    JUST WATCHED

    How women closest to Trump defend his behavior

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How women closest to Trump defend his behavior

First lady Melania Trump responded to President Trump's tweets about an MSNBC anchor with a statement from her spokesperson. This is not the first time the women in the President's life had to decide whether to defend his behavior. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

How women closest to Trump defend his behavior

Anderson Cooper 360

First lady Melania Trump responded to President Trump's tweets about an MSNBC anchor with a statement from her spokesperson. This is not the first time the women in the President's life had to decide whether to defend his behavior. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Source: CNN