NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: Mika Brzezinski attends Silver Hill Hospital 2016 Giving Hope Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump await the arrival of President Juan Carlos Varela and Mrs. Lorena Castillo Varela of Panama, at the South Portico (South Lawn) of the White House, on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 25: Television hosts Joe Scarborough (L) and Mika Brzezinski attend 'The Americans' Season 5 Premiere at DGA Theater on February 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)
    Trump resumes attacks on MSNBC hosts

A defiant President Donald Trump resumed his attacks on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Saturday morning, calling Scarborough "crazy" and Brzezinski "dumb as a rock," despite days of bipartisan criticism over his initial attacks on the pair.
Source: CNN

