Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
What is Trump's TV news regimen?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
What is Trump's TV news regimen?
CNN's Randi Kaye examines President Donald Trump's television-watching habits.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
What is Trump's TV news regimen?
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Newly released 'Jumanji' trailer goes viral
TV Hosts: Trump used tabloid as threat
Noah's emotional response to Philando shooting
Colbert calls Trump tweets 'on brand'
Greta Van Susteren is out at MSNBC
Fallon creates more fake magazines for Trump
1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K
This elevator can go sideways
Illinois could become first 'junk' state
2016: Dummies demonstrate fireworks dangers
Trump tweets insults at Mika Brzezinski
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
Who is Rupert Murdoch?
McEnroe tries to clarify Serena Williams jab
See More
What is Trump's TV news regimen?
Newsroom
CNN's Randi Kaye examines President Donald Trump's television-watching habits.
Source: CNN