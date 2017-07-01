Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. President Donald Trump watches as Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc leaves the White House following meetings May 31, in Washington, DC. According to Phuc, the U.S. and Vietnam are working on new trade agreements after the Trump Administration withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
U.S. President Donald Trump watches as Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc leaves the White House following meetings May 31, in Washington, DC. According to Phuc, the U.S. and Vietnam are working on new trade agreements after the Trump Administration withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

    JUST WATCHED

    What is Trump's TV news regimen?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What is Trump's TV news regimen?

CNN's Randi Kaye examines President Donald Trump's television-watching habits.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

What is Trump's TV news regimen?

Newsroom

CNN's Randi Kaye examines President Donald Trump's television-watching habits.
Source: CNN