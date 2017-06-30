MSNBC hosts: Trump used tabloid to threaten us

MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski say President Trump and his White House used the possibility of a hit piece in the National Enquirer to threaten them and change their news coverage. CNN's Jessica Schneider has more. Updated version of the story.
