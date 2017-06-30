Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
What GOP voters think of Trump's tweets
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
What GOP voters think of Trump's tweets
Even before President Trump's recent blistering tweet about Mika Brzezinski, most Americans said they weren't a fan of his twitter habit.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
What GOP voters think of Trump's tweets
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Newly released 'Jumanji' trailer goes viral
TV Hosts: Trump used tabloid as threat
Colbert calls Trump tweets 'on brand'
Greta Van Susteren is out at MSNBC
Fallon creates more fake magazines for Trump
1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K
This elevator can go sideways
Illinois could become first 'junk' state
2016: Dummies demonstrate fireworks dangers
Trump tweets insults at Mika Brzezinski
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
Who is Rupert Murdoch?
McEnroe tries to clarify Serena Williams jab
Chance the Rapper gives moving award speech
See More
What GOP voters think of Trump's tweets
Even before President Trump's recent blistering tweet about Mika Brzezinski, most Americans said they weren't a fan of his twitter habit.
Source: CNN