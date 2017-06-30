Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump health care tacts tweet orig alee_00000612
trump health care tacts tweet orig alee_00000612

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump reverses health care tactics with a tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump reverses health care tactics with a tweet

President Trump recently tweeted that he would repeal and then replace the health care bill, contradicting past statements.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump reverses health care tactics with a tweet

President Trump recently tweeted that he would repeal and then replace the health care bill, contradicting past statements.
Source: CNN