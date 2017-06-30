Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Bernstein: US is in a malignant presidency
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Bernstein: US is in a malignant presidency
Journalist Carl Bernstein tells CNN's
Chris Cuomo
and
Clarissa Ward
the Trump administration isn't functioning due to the President's character and capabilities.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Bernstein: US is in a malignant presidency
Greta Van Susteren is out at MSNBC
Fallon creates more fake magazines for Trump
1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K
This elevator can go sideways
Illinois could become first 'junk' state
2016: Dummies demonstrate fireworks dangers
Trump tweets insults at Mika Brzezinski
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
Who is Rupert Murdoch?
McEnroe tries to clarify Serena Williams jab
Chance the Rapper gives moving award speech
Alec Baldwin will return to 'SNL' as Trump
Twitter reacts to BBC News technical error
Professor fired after defending blacks-only event
Boeing vs. Airbus: Middle of the market battle
See More
Bernstein: US is in a malignant presidency
New Day
Journalist Carl Bernstein tells CNN's
Chris Cuomo
and
Clarissa Ward
the Trump administration isn't functioning due to the President's character and capabilities.
Source: CNN